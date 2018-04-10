CNB Financial (CCNE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News articles about CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNB Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.2621867084445 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

CNB Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $439.88, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.26 million. equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,157.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,414 shares of company stock worth $72,624. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

