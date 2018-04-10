CNH Industrial (CNHI) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3242842601775 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

CNHI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,864.27, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.02. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

