CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CNX Midstream Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 48.53% 15.38% 12.36% CNX Midstream Partners Competitors 19.00% 9.28% 4.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CNX Midstream Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63 CNX Midstream Partners Competitors 361 1463 2030 73 2.46

CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 36.38%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 131.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million $114.99 million 10.17 CNX Midstream Partners Competitors $5.37 billion $750.70 million 35.32

CNX Midstream Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners peers beat CNX Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

