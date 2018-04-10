Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 947.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252,847 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 12,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.37. 8,733,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,426,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $694,752.38, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

