Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,949.69, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.52.

WARNING: “Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (CCHGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/coca-cola-hellenic-bottling-cchgy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.