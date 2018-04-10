Coeur Mining (CDE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coeur Mining earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.5117937397095 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,684 shares of company stock valued at $209,514 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coeur Mining (CDE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/coeur-mining-cde-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-10.html.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.