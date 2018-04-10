Cofound.it (CFI) Hits Market Cap of $21.28 Million

Cofound.it (CURRENCY:CFI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Cofound.it has a market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Cofound.it was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cofound.it token can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta and Bittrex. In the last week, Cofound.it has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00762662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00175930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064499 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cofound.it

Cofound.it’s launch date was March 31st, 2017. Cofound.it’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Cofound.it is /r/cofoundit. The official website for Cofound.it is cofound.it. Cofound.it’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cofound.it

Cofound.it can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Liqui, IDEX and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Cofound.it directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cofound.it must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cofound.it using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

