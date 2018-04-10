Cogint (COGT) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cogint earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.8664483478291 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

COGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price target on Cogint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cogint in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Cogint stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,989. Cogint has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Cogint had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. analysts forecast that Cogint will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,828,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,340.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,264,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,162,505.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 235,100 shares of company stock valued at $647,460. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogint Company Profile

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

