Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogint, Inc. is involved in data analytics products and services. The Company offers cloud-based mobile user and data acquisition, audience, risk management and marketing solutions to the risk management industry. Cogint Inc., formerly known as IDI Inc., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COGT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cogint in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cogint and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cogint from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,970. Cogint has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Cogint had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. analysts expect that Cogint will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,264,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,505.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $34,060.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 4,437,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 235,100 shares of company stock valued at $647,460 in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogint stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cogint worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogint Company Profile

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

