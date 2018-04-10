Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund (NYSE:RQI) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund (NYSE:RQI) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.1911074236267 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. 369,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,135. Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund

Cohen??& Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

