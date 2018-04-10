CoinMeet Achieves Market Cap of $11.91 Million (MEE)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. CoinMeet has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $3,039.00 worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMeet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00751678 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00181570 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CoinMeet

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,999,999 tokens. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io.

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to purchase CoinMeet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

