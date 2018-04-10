Colabor Group (GCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 115655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

In other news, insider Robert John Briscoe bought 200,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$120,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 457,500 shares of company stock valued at $283,600.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

