Colfax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 774 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

CFX opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,750.41, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Colfax has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.02 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $305,412.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $41,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $444,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

