Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colony NorthStar were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Colony NorthStar by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 79.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,062 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 189.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 18.2% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,210,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNS opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. Colony NorthStar Inc has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.74.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 245.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

In related news, Director John Steffens acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,438.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

CLNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Colony NorthStar from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/colony-northstar-inc-clns-position-boosted-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc-updated-updated.html.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony NorthStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony NorthStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.