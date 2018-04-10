Global X Management Co. LLC Buys 24,518 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,845,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,331,646,000 after buying an additional 8,677,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,054,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,041,312,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,318,175,000 after buying an additional 6,467,802 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 33,195,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,358,000 after buying an additional 1,189,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,772,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,222,619,000 after buying an additional 701,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities cut Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,470.56, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

