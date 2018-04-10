Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commercial Metals’ FY2019 Earnings (CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.72 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. 2,056,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,146. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,256.82, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $340,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

