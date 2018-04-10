Commerzbank Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Commerzbank set a €93.00 ($114.81) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.15 ($97.72).

Shares of SIX2 stock traded down €0.25 ($0.31) on Thursday, hitting €85.05 ($105.00). The company had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €47.22 ($58.30) and a twelve month high of €92.45 ($114.14).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

