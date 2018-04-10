ValuEngine Lowers Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $797.87, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $104,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

