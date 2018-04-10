Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 42.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.87, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 25.22%. equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

