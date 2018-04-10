Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,928. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.87, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

