AAR (AIR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

AAR (NYSE: AIR) is one of 4 public companies in the “Aircraft & parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AAR to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AAR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00 AAR Competitors 33 166 278 9 2.54

AAR presently has a consensus target price of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. As a group, “Aircraft & parts” companies have a potential upside of 1.37%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AAR is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $1.77 billion $56.50 million 29.92 AAR Competitors $5.31 billion $93.49 million 21.01

AAR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AAR. AAR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of shares of all “Aircraft & parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Aircraft & parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62% AAR Competitors -0.28% 12.81% 4.19%

Volatility & Risk

AAR has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft & parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 5.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AAR competitors beat AAR on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.