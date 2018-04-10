Critical Analysis: Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) vs. Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) and Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Alstom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming 24.87% 5.23% 2.30% Alstom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genesee & Wyoming and Alstom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming 0 3 5 0 2.63 Alstom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genesee & Wyoming presently has a consensus target price of $80.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Genesee & Wyoming’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genesee & Wyoming is more favorable than Alstom.

Dividends

Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend. Alstom pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Alstom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming $2.21 billion 1.94 $549.05 million $2.91 23.55 Alstom $7.78 billion 1.29 $317.14 million $0.11 41.09

Genesee & Wyoming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alstom. Genesee & Wyoming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alstom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alstom has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming beats Alstom on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities. It owns or leases 122 freight railroads, including 105 short line railroads and 2 regional freight railroads located in the United States, 8 short line railroads located in Canada, 3 railroads located in Australia, 1 railroad located in the United Kingdom, 1 railroad in Poland and Germany, and 2 railroads in the Netherlands with a total of approximately 16,200 miles of track. The company also operates 6,200 additional miles of track that is owned or leased by others. In addition, it operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, including coal, aggregates, cement, and infrastructure services. Further, the company provides rail service at approximately 40 ports; rail-ferry service in North America, Australia, and Europe; and contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

About Alstom

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. The company also designs and installs solutions for track laying; electrification of and power supply to lines; and supplies electromechanical equipment. In addition, it provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, the company offers various components comprising bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgear, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with The CoSMo Company to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

