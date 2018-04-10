Comparing Carvana (CVNA) & Camping World (CWH)

Camping World (NYSE: CWH) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.42% 384.26% 6.57% Carvana -11.17% -74.69% -19.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Camping World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carvana does not pay a dividend. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Camping World and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 0 12 0 3.00 Carvana 1 5 8 0 2.50

Camping World currently has a consensus target price of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.33%. Carvana has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.65%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than Carvana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camping World and Carvana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.29 billion 0.61 $28.36 million $2.29 12.93 Carvana $858.87 million 3.67 -$18.31 million ($1.21) -19.62

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camping World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camping World beats Carvana on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 140 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World and Good Sam brands in 36 states of the United States; 2 Overton's locations; 2 TheHouse.com locations; 2 Gander Outdoors locations; 2 W82 locations; and 5 Uncle Dan's locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

