Reviewing Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) & CGG (CGG)

CGG (NYSE: CGG) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CGG and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGG and Dawson Geophysical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.32 billion 0.03 -$514.90 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 0.87 -$31.26 million ($1.44) -4.33

Dawson Geophysical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of CGG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.5%. Dawson Geophysical does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CGG has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -39.01% -66.78% -11.14% Dawson Geophysical -19.90% -20.97% -18.23%

Summary

Dawson Geophysical beats CGG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGG

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

