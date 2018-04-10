Critical Comparison: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) & The Competition

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chunghwa Telecom to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion $1.28 billion 23.79 Chunghwa Telecom Competitors $14.86 billion $351.26 million 34.77

Chunghwa Telecom’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chunghwa Telecom. Chunghwa Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68% Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 2.30% -19.54% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 182 522 738 24 2.41

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 51.13%. Given Chunghwa Telecom’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chunghwa Telecom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 78.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom rivals beat Chunghwa Telecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

