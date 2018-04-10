Comparing Cinedigm (CIDM) and Netflix (NFLX)

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cinedigm and Netflix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm $90.39 million 0.52 -$15.12 million N/A N/A Netflix $11.69 billion 10.76 $558.92 million $1.25 231.94

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Cinedigm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Cinedigm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Cinedigm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Netflix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cinedigm and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm -40.45% N/A -22.06% Netflix 4.78% 17.20% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cinedigm and Netflix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm 0 0 0 0 N/A Netflix 3 16 30 0 2.55

Netflix has a consensus price target of $253.59, suggesting a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Netflix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netflix is more favorable than Cinedigm.

Risk and Volatility

Cinedigm has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netflix beats Cinedigm on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to thousands of titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms. The Company also provides digital cinema assets servicing on over 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. It operates through four segments: first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services and media content and entertainment group. It collaborates with producers, brands and other content owners to market, source, curate and distribute content to targeted audiences. It distributes content through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms and packaged distribution of DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers and mortar storefronts. It also operates a branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of January 22, 2018, it had approximately 117 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

