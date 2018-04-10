Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) is one of 4 public companies in the “Aircraft” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Embraer to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embraer and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $5.84 billion $246.80 million 16.19 Embraer Competitors $25.47 billion $2.14 billion 37.79

Embraer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Embraer. Embraer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Embraer pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Embraer pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 48.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 4.23% 6.82% 2.33% Embraer Competitors 7.84% -3,678.22% 6.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Embraer and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 2 4 2 0 2.00 Embraer Competitors 70 291 480 13 2.51

Embraer currently has a consensus target price of $24.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. As a group, “Aircraft” companies have a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Embraer’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Embraer has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embraer competitors beat Embraer on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.