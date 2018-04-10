Reviewing GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) & Its Competitors

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GCP Applied Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GCP Applied Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 GCP Applied Technologies Competitors 105 465 679 25 2.49

GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCP Applied Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion $553.40 million 45.78 GCP Applied Technologies Competitors $7.08 billion $553.10 million 24.25

GCP Applied Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GCP Applied Technologies. GCP Applied Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 51.03% 23.54% 3.23% GCP Applied Technologies Competitors -126.34% 22.82% 5.01%

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems. The Specialty Building Materials segment manufactures and markets building envelope products, residential building products and specialty construction products. Its brands include ADVA, CBA, MIRA, ADPRUFE, DARABLEND and APPERTA.

