Comparing Gold Fields (GFI) and Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Fields and Tahoe Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tahoe Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29

Gold Fields presently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 64.75%. Given Gold Fields’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Tahoe Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Tahoe Resources 11.15% 3.18% 2.70%

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tahoe Resources does not pay a dividend. Gold Fields pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Fields has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Fields and Tahoe Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $2.76 billion 1.14 -$18.70 million $0.24 15.96 Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 2.10 $81.79 million $0.27 18.22

Tahoe Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Fields. Gold Fields is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tahoe Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats Gold Fields on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. The company holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces. It also holds attributable copper mineral reserves totaling 454 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 5,813 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.