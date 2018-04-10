Comparing Ideal Power (IPWR) & Plug Power (PLUG)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Plug Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Plug Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million 14.81 -$10.43 million ($0.78) -1.64 Plug Power $103.26 million 4.10 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.08

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideal Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -852.02% -71.09% -62.90% Plug Power -96.94% -93.76% -30.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 163.63%. Plug Power has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 94.59%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Plug Power.

Summary

Plug Power beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

