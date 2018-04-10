IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IHS Markit to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 16.06% 9.33% 5.12% IHS Markit Competitors -16.11% -46.83% -1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $3.60 billion $416.90 million 28.88 IHS Markit Competitors $6.96 billion $964.57 million 38.09

IHS Markit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IHS Markit. IHS Markit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IHS Markit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 1 2 9 0 2.67 IHS Markit Competitors 506 1896 4610 227 2.63

IHS Markit presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.95%. Given IHS Markit’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IHS Markit rivals beat IHS Markit on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings. Its energy offerings are focused on upstream, midstream, downstream and power/gas/coal/renewables (PGCR) services. The Transportation segment includes its aerospace, defense and security (AD&S); automotive, and maritime and trade (M&T) product offerings. The CMS segment includes its product design; technology, media and telecommunication, and economics and country risk (ECR) product offerings. The Company’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software and managed services.

