Financial Comparison: British American Tobacco (BTI) & Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

British American Tobacco has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. British American Tobacco pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 8 0 2.89 Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20

British American Tobacco presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given British American Tobacco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $26.15 billion 4.91 $48.37 billion $3.68 16.39 Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.88 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.44

British American Tobacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Imperial Brands. Imperial Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Imperial Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Asia-Pacific segment includes its operations in various countries, including Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Americas segment includes its operations in various countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela. The Western Europe segment includes its operations in various countries, including Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Romania, Spain, Italy, Poland and Croatia/Balkans. The EEMEA segment includes its operations in various countries, including Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

