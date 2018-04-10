Financial Analysis: Kirin (KNBWY) vs. Its Rivals

Kirin (OTCMKTS: KNBWY) is one of 13 public companies in the “Malt beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kirin to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97% Kirin Competitors 5.93% 8.18% 4.09%

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 47.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kirin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirin Competitors 82 296 292 14 2.35

As a group, “Malt beverages” companies have a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Kirin’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Kirin has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $16.62 billion $2.15 billion 18.89 Kirin Competitors $9.86 billion $1.07 billion 33.81

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals. Its products include beer, fruit juices, wine, whiskey, spirits, dairy products, soft drinks, and other products. The company also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, biosimilars, diagnostics, and other products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.