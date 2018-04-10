Comparing Lionsgate (LGF.B) & Discovery (DISCB)

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.B) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Lionsgate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate 10.22% 9.59% 2.85% Discovery -4.90% 21.68% 5.92%

Dividends

Lionsgate pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Discovery does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lionsgate and Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate 0 2 4 0 2.67 Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lionsgate currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Lionsgate’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lionsgate is more favorable than Discovery.

Risk and Volatility

Lionsgate has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lionsgate and Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate $3.20 billion 1.06 $14.80 million N/A N/A Discovery $6.87 billion 1.92 -$337.00 million N/A N/A

Lionsgate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Discovery.

Summary

Lionsgate beats Discovery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

