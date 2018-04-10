Head-To-Head Contrast: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) vs. Lithia Motors (LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Eagle Outfitters pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lithia Motors pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Eagle Outfitters pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lithia Motors has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.43% 20.81% 5.01% American Eagle Outfitters 5.38% 17.91% 12.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithia Motors and American Eagle Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 5 0 2.63 American Eagle Outfitters 1 6 10 0 2.53

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus price target of $19.31, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Lithia Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithia Motors and American Eagle Outfitters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $10.09 billion 0.26 $245.21 million $8.39 12.30 American Eagle Outfitters $3.80 billion 1.00 $204.16 million $1.16 18.50

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than American Eagle Outfitters. Lithia Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Eagle Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats American Eagle Outfitters on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com. It operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors and Ford. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan and Volkswagen. Its Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive services, and automotive finance and insurance products.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of March 8, 2018, it operated approximately 933 American Eagle Outfitters stores, 109 Aerie stand-alone stores, 4 Tailgate stand-alone stores, and 1 Todd Snyder stand-alone store in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, and China. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 214 locations operated by licensees in 25 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, and www.ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

