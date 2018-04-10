COBHAM (CBHMY) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Critical Analysis

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and COBHAM (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and COBHAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 3.92% 354.55% 8.27% COBHAM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lockheed Martin and COBHAM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $51.05 billion 1.88 $2.00 billion $13.33 25.20 COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 $101.29 million $0.24 15.21

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM. COBHAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lockheed Martin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lockheed Martin pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lockheed Martin pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COBHAM pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lockheed Martin and COBHAM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 7 8 0 2.53 COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus target price of $378.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than COBHAM.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats COBHAM on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; fire control systems; manned and unmanned ground vehicles, and energy management solutions. Rotary and Mission Systems segment provides design, manufacture, service and support for a range of military and civil helicopters; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; simulation and training services, and unmanned systems and technologies, among others. Space Systems segment is engaged in the research and development, design, engineering and production of satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems and space transportation systems.

About COBHAM

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

