Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MPVD) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million $13.23 million 31.88 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 71.77

Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have a beta of 5.57, suggesting that their average share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds N/A 5.33% 2.07% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -486.45% -23.21% -1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 302 1022 1236 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds rivals beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.