Comparing Nutrien (NTR) & Its Competitors

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) is one of 22 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nutrien to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 7.19% 1.33% 0.65% Nutrien Competitors -1,647.77% -12.02% -10.38%

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nutrien pays out 126.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nutrien and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 6 9 1 2.59 Nutrien Competitors 172 577 647 38 2.38

Nutrien presently has a consensus target price of $58.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien’s peers have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $4.55 billion $327.00 million 37.10 Nutrien Competitors $3.12 billion $272.01 million 0.58

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nutrien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nutrien beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

