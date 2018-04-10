Owens-Illinois (OI) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) is one of 2 public companies in the “Glass containers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Owens-Illinois to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Owens-Illinois has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens-Illinois’ competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owens-Illinois and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois $6.87 billion $180.00 million 7.97 Owens-Illinois Competitors $7.75 billion $120.52 million 9.08

Owens-Illinois’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Owens-Illinois. Owens-Illinois is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Owens-Illinois and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois 2.65% 53.60% 4.48% Owens-Illinois Competitors 1.72% 10.81% 4.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Owens-Illinois shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of shares of all “Glass containers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Owens-Illinois shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of shares of all “Glass containers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Owens-Illinois and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois 1 8 2 0 2.09 Owens-Illinois Competitors 12 105 83 5 2.40

Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. As a group, “Glass containers” companies have a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Owens-Illinois’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owens-Illinois has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Owens-Illinois competitors beat Owens-Illinois on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.