Head to Head Contrast: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & American National BankShares (AMNB)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ: AMNB) and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 19.74% 8.64% 1.01% Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 16.46% 8.27% 1.05%

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American National BankShares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $77.26 million 4.29 $15.24 million $2.07 18.43 Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $277.19 million 2.83 $45.63 million $2.50 15.07

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National BankShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American National BankShares and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 1 0 0 2.00

American National BankShares currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY is more favorable than American National BankShares.

Risk and Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. All assets and liabilities of the Company are allocated to community banking. Investment income from securities is also allocated to the community banking segment. Loan fee income, service charges from deposit accounts and non-deposit fees, such as automated teller machine fees and insurance commissions generate additional income for community banking. Trust and investment services include estate planning, trust account administration, investment management and retail brokerage. The trust and investment services division receives fees for investment and administrative services.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and consumer aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party program managers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance services. As of March 5, 2018, it operated 45 banking centers, including 33 banking centers in 12 Kentucky communities, 3 in southern Indiana, 6 in Florida, 2 in Tennessee, and 1 in Ohio, as well as 1 loan production office in Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.