Head to Head Survey: Sasol (SSL) & ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sasol (NYSE: SSL) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sasol and ConocoPhillips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 3 0 3.00 ConocoPhillips 0 5 14 0 2.74

ConocoPhillips has a consensus target price of $59.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. Given ConocoPhillips’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Sasol.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sasol pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConocoPhillips pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sasol and ConocoPhillips’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $12.68 billion 1.83 $1.50 billion $2.58 13.78 ConocoPhillips $32.58 billion 2.25 -$855.00 million $0.60 104.02

Sasol has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ConocoPhillips. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A ConocoPhillips -2.04% 2.81% 1.14%

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Sasol on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

