Comparing SENIOR (SNIRF) & Astronics (ATRO)

Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) and SENIOR (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and SENIOR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics 3.15% 10.82% 5.65% SENIOR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astronics and SENIOR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $624.46 million 1.57 $19.67 million $1.25 27.91 SENIOR $1.24 billion 1.24 $79.69 million $0.19 19.39

SENIOR has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics. SENIOR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astronics and SENIOR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 SENIOR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astronics presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Astronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than SENIOR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Astronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Astronics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SENIOR has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astronics beats SENIOR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

SENIOR Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products. The Flexonics division provides automotive common rails, automotive drain tubes, automotive exhaust connectors, automotive flexible tubes, automotive heat exchangers, automotive high pressure lines, energy components, oil and gas machined components, fabric expansion joints, fuel cells, industrial dampers and diverters, industrial flexible tubing, industrial metal bellows, metal expansion joints, and spring hangers. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

