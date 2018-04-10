Tian Ge Interactiv (OTCMKTS:TGRVF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Tian Ge Interactiv (OTCMKTS: TGRVF) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tian Ge Interactiv to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ge Interactiv $125.62 million $35.09 million 26.67 Tian Ge Interactiv Competitors $118.05 million $49.12 million 11.01

Tian Ge Interactiv has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Tian Ge Interactiv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ge Interactiv N/A N/A N/A Tian Ge Interactiv Competitors 81.60% 6.57% 3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tian Ge Interactiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ge Interactiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Tian Ge Interactiv Competitors 110 529 528 20 2.39

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Tian Ge Interactiv’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tian Ge Interactiv has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tian Ge Interactiv rivals beat Tian Ge Interactiv on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

