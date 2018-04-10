Comparing TPI Composites (TPIC) & Cummins (CMI)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and Cummins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million 0.83 $43.69 million $1.25 18.07 Cummins $20.43 billion 1.27 $999.00 million $10.62 14.74

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. Cummins is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPI Composites, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cummins has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and Cummins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 4.70% 31.56% 8.14% Cummins 4.89% 22.18% 10.45%

Dividends

Cummins pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TPI Composites does not pay a dividend. Cummins pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cummins has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TPI Composites and Cummins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cummins 1 13 6 0 2.25

TPI Composites currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Cummins has a consensus target price of $185.35, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Cummins.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cummins shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cummins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cummins beats TPI Composites on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

