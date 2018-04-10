Comparing Trxade Group (TRXD) & Its Rivals

Trxade Group (OTCMKTS: TRXD) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trxade Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.3% of Trxade Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trxade Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trxade Group Competitors 302 1022 1236 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Trxade Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trxade Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trxade Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $2.93 million $280,000.00 -12.75 Trxade Group Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 73.11

Trxade Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trxade Group. Trxade Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Trxade Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trxade Group’s peers have a beta of 5.57, indicating that their average stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group 9.86% -53.92% 56.01% Trxade Group Competitors -486.45% -23.21% -1.73%

Summary

Trxade Group peers beat Trxade Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.