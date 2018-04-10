Comparing usell.com (USEL) & Weight Watchers International (WTW)

usell.com (OTCMKTS: USEL) and Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of usell.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

usell.com has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weight Watchers International has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for usell.com and Weight Watchers International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score usell.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Weight Watchers International 1 0 3 0 2.50

Weight Watchers International has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than usell.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares usell.com and Weight Watchers International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio usell.com $104.70 million 0.02 -$12.30 million N/A N/A Weight Watchers International $1.31 billion 3.03 $163.51 million $1.65 37.12

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than usell.com.

Profitability

This table compares usell.com and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets usell.com -11.76% -128.10% -52.85% Weight Watchers International 12.52% -10.38% 9.01%

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats usell.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About usell.com

uSell.com, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Upstream Worldwide, Inc. and changed its name to uSell.com, Inc. in July 2012. uSell.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications. It operates through four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe (CE) and Other. It sells a range of products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, food and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values, Weight Watchers magazines, SmartPoints calculators and fitness kits, and certain third-party products, such as activity-tracking monitors. It sells its products through its meetings business, online and to its franchisees. It includes a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools.

