Analyzing VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI) & World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT)

World Point Terminals (NYSE: WPT) and VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

World Point Terminals pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. VTTI Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of World Point Terminals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Point Terminals and VTTI Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Point Terminals 37.15% 19.57% 18.37% VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for World Point Terminals and VTTI Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Point Terminals 0 1 0 0 2.00 VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

World Point Terminals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. VTTI Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VTTI Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VTTI Energy Partners is more favorable than World Point Terminals.

Volatility and Risk

World Point Terminals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VTTI Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Point Terminals and VTTI Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Point Terminals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Point Terminals Company Profile

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, through its subsidiary, Center Point Terminal Company, LLC (Center Point), the Company owned and operated 15.6 million barrels of tankage at terminals, which are located in the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company’s terminal facilities are located on waterways, providing ship or barge access for the movement of petroleum products, and have truck racks with loading logistics. Its terminal facilities also have rail or pipeline access.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

