Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.24, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,025.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $44,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $800,858 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

