Computer Task Group (CTG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/2/2018 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2018 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company's staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York "

3/29/2018 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2018 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 123,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,987. The stock has a market cap of $125.23, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.62.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Filip J. L. Gyde sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $256,547.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,281.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip J. L. Gyde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

