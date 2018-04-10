Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to report $75.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.76 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $53.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $75.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $315.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $355.55 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.58) EPS.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Comstock Resources (CRK) traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 284,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,692. The stock has a market cap of $123.35, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

